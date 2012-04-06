



Inspired by Dutch artist Tord Boontje and your many questions on how to make a papercut lamp like mine, in this video I show you how to create one by hand.



Tord Boontje is known for his ethereal, whimsical style, so I am going in a different direction and created a modern geometric lamp to stay in the same style genre as my 3D wall sculpture. You can use any design you want and make your lamp with a single layer or several.



