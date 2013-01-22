West London-based maker Jason Birch built a hand-held MAME device using a Raspberry Pi connected to a 3.5″ LCD screen. More photos and documentation can be found here. Whether it’s a mini arcade cabinet or a giant coffee table console, wherever an operating system and screen combine, it seems MAME will always have a home. The intriguing aspect of Jason’s build is the ability to switch between video outputs, be it a large HDMI screen or a small LCD screen for portability, while using the same controller board.