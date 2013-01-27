

We all know Siri as the lovable (?) Iphone assistant you can talk to if you need mundane info like the nearest Mexican restaurant or the tallest actor to ever appear in movies. But now, Raspberry Pi Forum user DarkTherapy has figured out how to order Siri to open his garage door.



He runs SiriProxy through his home’s WiFi network, and WiringPi to establish communication between the Pi and Siri. The Pi then uses its GPIO pins to drive a rather large relay that controls the garage door opener.

This might be a simple example, but opens up all sorts of possibilities for home automation. Who will be the next maker to tell Siri to feed the dog?

[via Geek.com]