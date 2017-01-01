If you spent last night counting down the year under the entrancing lights of a disco ball, you might have Yolanda Baker to thank for the ambiance. She’s been making disco balls for 47 years and may very well be the last disco ball maker in the United States. The Indy Star published a profile that covers her legacy.

Typo'd "cpucake" instead of "cupcake" in image search. Was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/p1Xv7A1cPi — Phil Burgess (@PaintYourDragon) December 26, 2016

Have you been reading our new Heirloom Tech series? Well you should. This week’s article is on the interesting acoustics of the Music Hall of the Ali Qapu, a famous palace of the Persian Empire’s Safavid Era. Besides being stunning, the cut outs in the decorative muqarnas (read this Heirloom Tech article to get more info on muqarnas) diffuse sound in the room while preventing echos.

It’s cold out there, so be sure to take a sweater the next time you go flying. These drone sweaters may have started as a joke, but I’m in love. Cozier drones for everyone!

The Dark Side is probably behind all these different disk formats…