Name: Samaira Mehta

Home: Santa Clara, California

Day Job: I am an 8-year-old, 3rd grader

Facebook | Website | Twitter | Linkedin

How did you get started making?

My story starts out one day in the summer after first grade, I was playing board games with my family, I had a huge stack of board games, beginand I won most of them! So my parents got bored and stopped playing. So I went to the computer to do some coding. Immediately I had this weirdly awesome idea! What if I make a board game that teaches kids to code! Wow! that was a big thought! I told my parents my idea, and they were very surprised! Their mouths were wide open! They told me I could do it! I was so happy! My journey had begun! I started to think of the name of my game while looking at my bunny and got the name Coderbunnyz! And so with the help of my parents and graphic designers from all over the world, I brought my imaginations to life. It took many mail exchanges from the graphic designers, But we finally did it! Now I am giving workshops at libraries, schools, tech events.

What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

I am a type of maker who does a lot of DIY stuff, but at the same time, I create new things. In this case, I mixed coding and board game to create a coding board game. I also make songs, poems, and stories.

What’s your favorite thing you’ve made?



Of course CoderBunnyz coding board game. I invented it and my favorite thing about it is giving workshops I really enjoy it when people play my game and give me amazing compliments, but at the same time learn and have fun making code. I have been doing workshops at School, Libraries, Tech Events, Community and Corporations getting young kids excited about coding. I want to see CoderBunnyz in hands of all the young kids at home and schools. It’s a playful way of introducing them to STEM and programming that their parents and teachers would love to get them started with. Make a code master coding concepts, all this while playing a board game!

What’s something you’d like to make next?

I would love to make a robot that would do my home work.

Any advice for people reading this?

My advice would be for all young creators is to explore, observe and ask questions. Logical thinking and problem solving are very important and that’s something that we do every day. If you are interested in technology and science there is so much awareness and programs today. Companies like Facebook, Google, Oracle, Microsoft and others are doing so much for helping youth in Technology. Even Google Education Outreach is doing so much in this area. I personally had an opportunity to do multiple workshops at Google and I see so many kids excited about STEM. So go ahead, explore STEM programs in your area. I guarantee you, you will find some in your local libraries and communities. Find the one that matches you and pursue. Start with those small and then build up your base to match your interest and go up.

