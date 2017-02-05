The Dyson Foundation has helped put makerspaces in a few Chicago schools, which is freaking awesome.

From the press release:

In partnership with the City of Chicago, the James Dyson Foundation provided Amundsen, Walt Disney Magnet II High School, and John Hancock College Prep, with industry-standard engineering equipment such as laser cutters, 3D printers, and new computers with computer-aided design (CAD) software. In addition to the donation, the Foundation is working with teachers to develop project-based curriculum in hopes of sparking students’ interest in studying engineering and design in college.

The GoPro Karma Drone has gone back on sale after they were recalled 3 months ago.

It looks like they have fixed the issue that was causing them to crash. It was a pretty cool looking little drone, I hope it recovers nicely.

If you think you might need injection molding at home, there’s a new option popping up on Kickstarter. The APSX is a home injection molding system that looks like it could fit on any workbench.

Nobody really needs a drawbot, but if you were going to get one (and you totally should), you probably want one with a design as cool as this little bot.

Its called line-us and it probably also needs some googly eyes!