Maker Faire NoVa is just around the corner on Sunday, March 19 in Reston, Virginia. Now in its fourth year, the Faire (formerly NoVa Mini Maker Faire) has expanded its scope and scale this year. The event brings more than 140 makers, demonstrations, speakers, family-friendly activities, and food trucks to a fun-filled day that celebrates the diversity of makers across the Northern Virginia area. Here are 5 things you don’t want to miss.



Theo Nazz – Forging and testing a knife

Theo Rock Nazz is a full time bladesmith and bladesmithing instructor, which makes him one of only a few hundred knife makers in the U.S. who make knives full time. The son of a carpenter and a painter, Theo has always been drawn to the idea of working with his hands. While working at an art supply store he made his first blade out of a stainless-steel ruler; he’s been hooked on bladesmithing ever since. He creates one-of-a-kind knives. In early 2017 he competed in, and won, the “Forged in Fire” competition, a competitive knife making show on the History channel.

Theo will bring his awesome forging skills to the Faire as he forges, grinds, heat treats, and tests a knife all in one day. He will explain the processes and techniques that go into making a knife during the demonstrations. Theo will also be joined by other blacksmiths from Nova Labs.

Dorkpod – Tinkersmiths Makerspace

Be Dorky! A Dorkpod will be moving through the Faire all day and amazing crowds. The Dorkpod, “a personalized Goofy Electric Mobility Kit Device Made by You,” is a product of Tinkersmiths Makerspace in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Dorkpod series of vehicles can be purchased as kits or fully assembled. The goal of the creators of Dorkpod is to “produce kit packs that enable others to experience the assembly process with lighthearted but usable products.”

Force SV Wave Extinguisher – Seth Robertson and Viet Tran

Pump up the bass to put out the Flames with the Force SV Wave Extinguisher. Created by two electrical engineering majors at George Mason University, the Wave Extinguisher uses low-frequency sound to suppress and extinguish fires. This revolutionary technology can be applied to automated systems and can also be used to ensure the safety of nearby equipment and personnel. Seth Robertson and Viet Tran, collaborated in their senior project to create “The Wave Extinguisher.” Following their viral success, they have been featured on major news outlets and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They aim to revolutionize the fire protection industry and innovate safety and are currently working on improving the Wave Extinguisher.



The 3D Printed American Flag – Davide Prete

Inspired by recently becoming an American citizen, Davide decided to “celebrate and honor my new identity as an Italian American by creating artwork that represented that glorious day.” 5,000 3D printed portraits of American people from 50 states will compose a mosaic of the American flag. Davide will be scanning people at the Faire to be part of the project.

NoVa Maker Educator Meetup

New to the Faire this year is the NoVa Maker Educator Meetup, which provides an opportunity for Maker Educators to network and learn from their peers in the region. A group of experienced Maker Educators will share lightning talks describing their maker programs. Participants can network with other maker educators with the goal of creating an ongoing Meetup series. Organized in conjunction with Josh Ajima, Dominion High School, a 2016 CTE Makeover Challenge Winner. This meetup requires registration. Registration and more detail are available on our website.

