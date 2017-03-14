In the technology world, the Internet of Things is the hottest ticket around these days. This goes for consumer devices and maker tools alike. RS Components wants to get you participating in this space, and have put a batch of prizes on the line to see what IoT ideas you would create around their latest development platform, the SIMATIC IOT2020.

RS Components and Allied Electronics, the trading brands of Electrocomponents plc, unveiled IoT programming kit SIMATIC IOT2020 at the fourth annual Maker Faire Rome. Compatible with open source technologies, the SIMATIC IOT2020 kit will assist in creating the next generation of makers. It is designed specifically for students and young developers attending university, college, or other academic institutions that want to pursue industrial level hardware or communication protocols.

By providing the tools to easily transition into entry-level industrial applications, younger and less-experienced makers can easily place their code into a product. An understanding of Embedded Computer Systems and high-level programming languages is necessary to understand and use SIMATIC IOT2020, but the kit does meet all relevant industrial standards. Using it will securely interface an IoT project with all the correct residential and industrial installations. For a student or young maker looking to take that next step towards being an engineer, SIMATIC IOT2020 can provide a roadmap for success where none may have existed before.

RS Components is currently running a contest for any makers who want to show off what they have made with their SIMATIC IOT2020. First prize is over $4,000 of electronics goodies, including a soldering station, bench power supply, a toolkit, and more. All submissions must be made with the IOT2020 kit and accompanied with their creators’ explanations for what their project is, what it does, and why it matters. The due date for submissions is April 30, 2017 and winners will be announced in mid-May. Designers are encouraged to showcase their work online with #iot2020 and #rsonline and to look on the IOT2020 channel on Hackster if they need inspiration.