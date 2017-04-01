Ranging from gardening to knitting, cooking to embroidering, kids projects to gift ideas, Vanessa, or the Crafty Gemini, has been pumping out tutorials, projects, and tips since 2009. To say there is a broad selection of videos would be an understatement. Instead of linking to individual videos, I’m going to link to entire playlists for this weekend watch.

I’ve been on a knitting kick lately, which is actually how I found this channel. Here are some nice clear tutorials to learn to knit.

Doing projects with young children can be a hassle, or it can be fun. Vanessa seems to put out a great balance of d0-it-yourself and pre-made activities that her kids appear to actually enjoy.

Ever wanted to pick up hand embroidery? Here are 10 videos to walk you through it.

Aside from teaching bare skills like embroidery or knitting, she’s also got plenty of tutorials on creating full projects. In this playlist, you can dive deep into making your own clothes.

By far the biggest playlist in her channel, the Last Minute Gifts area seems to be a popular subject. With 44 different projects to choose from, there has to be something in there that will make the perfect gift for someone you know.

Vanessa is no slouch in the kitchen either. How about 18 tutorials on cooking?

This selection of playlists doesn’t even cover everything available on the Crafty Gemini channel. Jump over there and explore a bit.