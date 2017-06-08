Where can you go to get enlightened by 100 hands-on workshops and 800 makers? None other than The City of Light, Paris. The fourth annual Maker Faire Paris takes place for three days, June 9–11, at the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie (pictured at top), the largest science museum in Europe, and this event offers more to see and do than you can possibly take in. Of the projects exhibited, 150 are brand new to Maker Faire Paris this year. Make:’s own Caleb Kraft will be on-site during the Faire live-blogging to share the sights and sounds with you throughout the weekend.

The official video from 2016 provides a glimpse at the faces and projects of Maker Faire Paris:

Be sure to check out this year’s full list of makers, as well as the impressive schedule of workshops and presentations. The organizers have made it their mission to enable all attendees to go home with at least one thing they made themselves. When attendees aren’t busy making, they’ll be getting inspired by maker-made projects, a selection of which we share below.

FloppyBox: The Musical Suitcase

Arganath, an engineer from Lille, France, makes music with his FloppyBox, a modded suitcase that holds an orchestra of six floppy drives and two hard disk drives powered by a Raspberry Pi.

Speed Down France Soapbox Cars

Come discover the world of the soapbox racing in all its originality with Speed Down France. See the fine craftsmanship that went into these vehicles that resemble real Formula 1 cars without engines. Makers young and old can learn what they need to do join the competitions at a wide variety of levels.

Toystroy

Toystroy is an electronic music trio comprised of artist/musicians Florence Kraus and Benoît Poulain and VJ Olivier Garouste. They blend low and high tech, sampling, and improvisational performance to create their unique look and sound. All the devices on stage were created by the members, and many of them employ recycled and reclaimed materials, including, of course, toys.

Bakou

At the crossroads of the animated books and the shadow theater, Bakou offers a whole new dimension to bedtime stories. With Bakou, the ceiling above a child’s bed becomes the magical theater where silhouettes of the characters from your reading come alive. This immersive experience invites the child to travel in the phantasmagoric universe of classical or modern tales and prepares for a good night’s sleep.

E-Nable France

E-Nable France federates a network of makers who use 3D printing to manufacture and offer hands to children born without fingers.The standard E-Nable hand is fully mechanical (without motor!). When you bend the wrist, fine wires attached to the forearm will move the fingers and thumb to close them and aggravate. When you release the wrist, the hand opens by itself. If the standard design is not suitable, others are available (for forearms without a wrist, for example). Motorized arms are being developed.

Dualo Du-Touch Instrument

Dualo invented a new musical instrument: the du-touch! This instrument revolutionizes the way music is played by combining all the tools you need to compose in a single portable machine. Through a multi-award-winning interface, the du-touch allows you to compose whole songs and play them live as easily as possible. Learn music through a new way of viewing music theory and tutorials provided by Dualo. Create, compose and play where you want, whenever you want, depending on your inspiration.

Hydrone

Hydrone is a waterproof drone capable of carrying a large payload. The whole thing was printed in 3D by two brothers, Alban Vidalenche and Boris Rimbault, DIY and new technologies enthusiasts.

Libs Cosplay Workshop

Libs is a cosplayer from the North of France, who, among many other costumes, made a fully mobile Reinhardt costume (Overwatch) that was nearly 8 feet tall (2m40). The bust of Reinhardt will be exhibited on a mannequin. The cosplay workshop will include four activities: exhibition, creation, display, and demonstration. Participants will learn how to create a piece of foam armor.

PaperPetShop

PaperPetShop makes papercraft templates that offer a fun and engaging way to get kids and adults to make great 3D models quickly. Make large-scale animals, masks, and animal trophies out of paper.

Head to the Maker Faire Paris site for all the information you need to attend!