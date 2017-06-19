Hello! Welcome back to the Make: intern blog! This week’s installment is coming just from Luke, as Sydney wraps up her internship shortly. Since last time, we’ve finished Vol. 58 has and everyone is now switching gears to focus on issue Vol. 59. That means we’ve been hard at work cooking up some LIT new projects here in the lab. Here’s a sneak peek into what’s been brewing at HQ.

We needed some last minute photos of the Stomp Rocket and Vortex Cannon, so I was tasked with throwing those two builds together. Stomp Rockets were one of my favorite toys as a kid, so I was super excited to be making them. They are a great way to blow off some steam on a lunch break and go surprisingly high. Keep an eye out for how to build your very own set with ease!

We took our newly finished vortex cannon outside as well to get some great action shots… and have a little fun with it.

There was some trouble with the Conductive Ink Games project, so troubleshooting that was next on the list.

The Arduino Traffic Indicator project looks to be coming along nicely. Next step: assembly!

Maker Camp also kicks off today, so I have been putting together a set of projects for the kids to work on. The BBC micro:bit is a great tool that will surely be a hit during the camp. Here’s a shot of a Stacker game that I threw together!

We thank you for tuning in to our weekly update, and we’ll see you next week with more exciting projects!