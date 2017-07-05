When a Maker Faire is hosted in the artistic home of visionaries François Delarozière and Pierre Orefice, amid fantastical creations such as the 40-foot-tall, 70-foot-wide Grand Éléphant (pictured above), you’re guaranteed a day of soul food delivered through the eyes. The second annual Maker Faire Nantes kicks off their celebration of all that is human-made and awesome this weekend, July 7–9, at the magical Île de Nantes, in the Parc des Chantiers. With 400 makers and 50 workshops to immerse yourself in, you’re guaranteed to leave inspired. Check out their video below and Make:’s live coverage from last year’s inaugural Faire for a taste of what to expect.

Eye Candy Sampler

Be sure to take a look at the full lineup of makers as well as workshops and demos to plan your day and get a window into the local maker community. Here’s a tasty little sampler for you. Bon appétit!

The Origarden

The Origarden project, conceived by Marion Taslé, was born at Maker Faire de Paris in April 2016 and has since evolved each time it’s exhibited. Each visitor is invited to make an origami flower to add to the collective garden. This year, the garden will be suspended in the air! Each flower is illuminated by an LED that only lights up when a drop of water is placed in the center of the flower. The garden will grow and light up during the three days of the Faire.

Landreau Manufacture

Discover the strange creations of the Landreau brothers, Romain and Florent, from the Steampunk universe. Lighting, decorative objects, and custom costumes are worthy of even the most unusual cabinet of curiosities.

Ligue Francophone de Light Painting

Come and meet the artists of Ligue Francophone de Light Painting (LFLP) to discover how to paint with light. At the exhibit, you’ll be able to test their light tools in front of an interactive installation and then pose for a portrait, taken out by one of their talented members.

Stringer, the Humanoid Robot

Stinger is a metal robot made entirely of parts recovered from everything from aircraft reactors to toy engines. This robot is functional and has several degrees of freedom. The power of its arm has been evaluated to more than 400kg, and it has the ability to walk. Stringer also has a system of target recognition that allows him to follow objects or people.

Bulleon Événement

Come and discover soap bubbles as you have never seen them: giant and colored! Young and old alike will find something to be amazed by. Lovers of slow-motion photography and videos will also be challenged to immortalize the short moment of a bubble. Showtimes are as follows: Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Double Cannelure

Experience the magic and versatility of cardboard with two skilled cardboard artists, Juan Clavelloux and François Becquelin. With their extensive and varied experience working with cardboard, they can lend insight and expertise to creating your own cardboard masterpieces.

Esther et Bulles de Gum



Esther the balloon artist makes balloons come alive! She creates shows, costumes, sets, and giant puppets for all festive events! A universe is formed through stories and interaction with the public.

Thêta Fantômes

Thêta Fantômes by APO-33 is a new type of cross between game (video), artistic creation, and scientific research in the field of neuroscience. Thêta Fantômes incorporates a “gaming” part that allows participants to interact with the work, building a composition in the form of steps to achieve. The sound and the visuals change and become more complex, while creating a visual mapping of possible neural connections.

Illustration of Nantes

After studying visual communication, artist Albane Habans became a freelance graphic designer. She creates hand-drawn illustrations inspired by Nantes, applying them to a number of items, including bags, pillows, and coloring mats, spreading the joy of this beautiful city.

Mégalo la Migale

The Gueho family fablab will be sharing their newest creation, Mégalo la migale, with its polyarticulated arms modeled after industrial robots.

For all the information you need to attend Maker Faire Nantes, head to the website!