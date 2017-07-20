Singapore is showing its dedication to hands-on learning, maker culture, and innovation by hosting the three-part Singapore Maker Extravaganza, an integral part of the month-long Singapore Science Festival, organized by Science Centre Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR). Consisting of a Maker Summit (July 20), a Maker Conference (July 20–21), and the sixth annual Maker Faire Singapore (July 22–23), the lineup aims to showcase the growing Maker Movement in Singapore. The organizers shared this insight about the Singapore community:

What makes Singapore unique is the collective push and commitment towards creativity and innovation, strongly supported by the government through various initiatives. The Maker Movement in Singapore is in line with the government’s Smart Nation push, as well as DesignSingapore Council’s Design 2025 blueprint. Coupled with Singapore being designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Design, Singapore has provided an ideal environment for the Maker Movement to grow.

These pictures from last year’s Maker Faire Singapore provide a window into the joyful and inclusive energy of the event. The first image even features Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information, Yaacob Ibrahim, joining the hands-on fun.

And this video from Valerie Yi Mei shows a sampling of the faces and projects from 2016:

Maker Summit and Conference

The half-day Maker Summit opens the Maker Extravaganza on July 20 and aims to explore the different facets of the Maker Movement and its role in shaping education, entrepreneurship, and community. The topics being discussed include: makers as an international community with many facets, how the Maker Movement is shaping education, the Maker Movement as a cornerstone in developing a healthy startup culture, and local and international perspectives on building community through the Maker Movement. Speakers include Dale Dougherty (founder, Maker Media), Rajiv Mongia (director, Technology Outreach Programmes, Intel Corporation), Assistant Professor Lim Tit Meng (chief executive, Science Centre Singapore), Khoong Hock Yun (ACE, IMDA), Veera Swaminathan (founder, Sustainable Living Lab), and Marie Levrault and Lucas Graffan of Maker Tour.

The two-day Maker Conference, taking place July 20 and 21, aims to share best practices in the different aspects of the Maker Movement. What are the signals coming out of the Maker Movement that will shape the coming economy, local communities, education, government policy, and initiatives? How is the Movement stimulating talent development, opportunity, and agency?Topics of discussion include making in education, getting started with making for business, making for the early childhood years, developing a community of makers, sharing tools for makers, and more.

5 Innovative Projects of Maker Faire Singapore

After the Summit and Conference have kicked off the collective community conversation, on July 22 and 23, the sixth annual Maker Faire Singapore takes place with over 300 exhibits (including many young makers) and more than 50 workshops. This event has been steadily growing every year. By 2014, the Faire had grown tenfold since it first started, and the organizers raised the bar by shifting to a full-fledged featured Maker Faire. This year the trajectory continues as the community gathers to celebrate creativity and innovation of all kinds. Projects will be arranged in five zones: Young Makers, Craft, Maker Culture, Early Childhood, and Technology. Here are just five of the many interesting maker-made projects that will be at the Faire.

Omni Smart Motorcycle Helmet

Omni is a smart motorcycle helmet that empowers motorcyclists to ride more defensively by providing them with information that can potentially save their lives. It uses an augmented reality display to provide input such as a video feed of the rear. Through computer vision, the helmet is also capable of alerting riders to potential collisions. GPS can also be displayed for the rider, reducing the need to constantly take their eyes off the road to look at their smartphone’s GPS. In the event of a collision, an on-board collision detector will activate a distress signal, alerting emergency services of the crash and providing riders help in the shortest time possible.

Craftel Paper Robots

Craftel is an open-source paper robot that is powered by the wind. By using everyday items such as skewers and rubber bands, and printing the published patterns, anyone can start building robots. Craftel uses a pinwheel to convert wind power to kinetic energy for movement. Batteries, motors, and technical knowledge, such as electrical wiring, are not necessary.

Freematics Open Source Vehicle Telematics

The goal of Freematics is to bring freedom into vehicle telematics. Freematics makes it easier than ever to utilize open-source hardware (basically Arduino) in vehicle telematics projects that normally involve OBD-II, high-resolution GPS, motion sensors (accelerometer and gyroscope), and various wireless communication technologies (cellular, w-fi, BLE, XBee, etc.).

Digital Maker Programme from IMDA

The Digital Maker Programme from IMDA works to nurture a new generation of digital natives, empowering students and adults to be digital creators and makers, so as to cultivate real-world problem-solving, encourage digital creativity and innovation, as well as foster collaboration and co-creation with fellow digital makers. The program aims to grow this culture through the introduction of simple-to-use, open-ended technologies that new users will be comfortable using.

Spoon Roses by Scottie Crafts

And because innovation doesn’t always mean tech, we had to include this neat craft workshop by Scottie Crafts, where attendees can learn how to make these roses out of humble disposable plastic spoons, along with just round-nose pliers, candles, scissors, and knives. Sometimes simplicity is innovative.

For all the information you need to attend the Maker Extravaganza, head to the Maker Faire Singapore website.