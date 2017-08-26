Ellen, of the relatively new YouTube channel, Crafts with Ellen, is a young Danish woman who is a PhD student by day and an avid crafter/maker by night. Ellen loves learning new skills and sharing what’s she’s learned in her YouTube videos in hopes that she will help and inspire others. She writes of the motivation behind her channel and website:

I believe that if you make something yourself, you appreciate the work that went into it, love it more, and keep it longer. I’m also a strong believer in reusing, recycling, and using organic materials. Let’s stop throwing things away and let’s start making beautiful, personal, and long lasting things!

On Ellen’s channel, she presents a nice range of projects, from wood burning art to sewing to rubber stamping and paper crafts. Here are a few of my favorite Crafts with Ellen videos.

Ellen launched the channel in January of this year and has posted 15 videos to date. She has under 1,000 subscribers so far, but I’m sure that will change as she continues to post projects and the word gets out.