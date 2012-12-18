Hobbyist electronics projects need robust, reliable power supplies for prototyping and testing. I learned how to build this circuit from the Basic Analog Circuits class at ITP taught by Eric Rosenthal, but took it several steps further in building a solid enclosure and integrating a voltage meter. Now it lives on my desk, ready to power most small projects I’m working on.

You’ll see example shots of point-to-point wiring of components to perfboard while following a schematic for this power supply. A wood enclosure is built, and Adafruit’s Mini Volt Meter, V out posts, and a potentiometer are mounted in the final product.

Parts List: