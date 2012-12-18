Step #1: Next Prev Start with a dollar-store solar garden light.

Step #2: Next Prev Twist the housing off to expose the LED and diffuser.

Step #3: Next Prev Twist off the diffuser to expose the LED. Inside the battery compartment on this one you'll see a AAA NiMH 300Ma. Some models have a large capacitor instead. Put the battery cover back on.

Step #4: Next Prev Sometimes they twist apart, or you may have to remove a few small screws to get inside. You can see the 2 wires leading from the solar cell on top going to the board. I'll snip the LED (checking polarity with a charged battery and a multimeter) and use those leads for later hook up.

Step #5: Next Prev Again, at the dollar store I found a AA battery-powered emergency cellphone charger with a variety of tips including the mini USB used by my Crackberry. Cracked it open to remove a small PC board that basically transforms 1.5V into something over 5V, enough to give a little charge to my phone. Sorry 'bout the fuzzy shot, I was drunk when I took it.

Step #6: Next Prev I used a little piece of double-sided tape (hot glue gun would work just as well) to stick the charger PC board into the solar light housing and soldered the 2 leads from the light to the corresponding leads on the charger.

Step #7: Next Prev Put the housing back together and if you can, coil up the excess wire to the plug. I added an old rubber foot with self adhesive tape I found in my parts bin. It keeps it from sliding around on my dashboard