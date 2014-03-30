This project allows you to open a solenoid lock from a PhoneGap app using the Bluetooth Serial Plugin and the new Adafruit Bluetooth LE break-out board for the Nordic Semiconductor nRF8001 chip.
$ git clone http://github.com/don/BluetoothLock.git
Use the Arduino IDE to upload the BluetoothLock sketch from the arduino directory to your board.
$ npm install -g cordovaSee the Cordova Documentation for more information.
$ cd BlutoothLock/cordova $ cordova platform add ios $ cordova plugin add https://github.com/don/BluetoothSerial $ cordova prepare $ open platforms/ios/Lock.xcodeproj
$PROJECT_HOME/cordova/www.
Make sure you run
cordova prepare before redeploying the app through Xcode.
