This one’s for all the mermaid lovers out there who always wanted their own tail. The top part is a “lapghan” (small afghan) blanket and the bottom cocoons around your feet.

I tried buying a pattern for a mermaid tail but it was just awful. So, I came up with this pattern using a 5-double-crochet shell stitch that looks a lot like fish scales.

Build this project and more in Make: Vol. 45. Don’t have the issue? Get yours today!

This project, written in typical crochet shorthand, is moderately difficult but still doable for a determined beginner. (You’ll find a list of abbreviations below, and I’ll walk you through specific stitches as we go along.) Get plenty of yarn — for the no-bind-off method that I use, you’ll need at least 3 working strands of yarn changing to a different strand at the end of each row. And if you want a thicker tail fin, use 2 strands held together.

Abbreviations used in this guide

  • sk — skip
  • st — stitch
  • sl st — slip stitch
  • ch — chain
  • sc — single crochet
  • sc tog — single crochet together
  • dc — double crochet
  • dc tog — double crochet together
  • * * — repeat instructions between asterisks