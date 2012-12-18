Hard-shell gourds, sometimes called calabash gourds, are some of the world’s first cultivated plants. They are harvested from their vines in the fall and then air-dried for several months. When a gourd is fully dry inside and out, it forms a woody shell that can be cut with simple tools.
Cultures all over the world fashion hard-shell gourds into vessels or musical instruments. Here, we’ve turned them into festive outdoor lanterns, using a drill to create patterns for light to shine through.
NOTE: This project is fairly messy, making it a good outdoor build.
Pingback: Gourd Crafts - Bob Vila()
Pingback: 11 Fall DIYs That’ll Make the Drop in Temperature Worth It ~ Krrb Blog()
Pingback: DIY: Gourd Lanterns (fun) | Management of Outdoor Facilities()
Pingback: Delightful Outdoor Weddings for the Fall Season | Sarah Austin Blog()
Pingback: Shop Your Own Garden to Find Beautiful and Easy Garden Gifts - Simplify, Live, Love()