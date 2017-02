[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMCHgVBabRE]

Are incorrect passwords driving you insane? Do you tire of constantly having to type in your 20 character password? In this project we use an Adafruit NFC shield to detect an NFC tag and an Arduino Leonardo to unencrypt the NFC tag and type in your password.

This project requires about $75 worth of parts and only about half a day to build.