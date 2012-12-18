In this simple project, we’ll build a motion-sensing arduino alarm using a PIR (passive infrared) sensor and an Arduino microcontroller. This is a great way to learn the basics of using digital input (from the sensor) and output (in this case, to a noisy buzzer) on your Arduino.
This Arduino alarm is handy for booby traps and practical jokes, and it’s just what you’ll need to detect a zombie invasion! Plus, it’s all built on a breadboard, so no soldering required!
Download the project code here.
Pingback: Idéias para automação residencial com Arduino | Fazedores()
Pingback: Ideias para automação residencial com Arduino | iMasters()
Pingback: Arduino UNO - Stair Lighting Project - How To | Axelology()
Pingback: Note to Self: Hooking Up an Arduino Uno to WiFi So It Can Text Me | timshaya()
Pingback: PIR Sensor | Interactive Costumes()
Pingback: PIR Sensor Arduino Alarm | MAKE | olliesshowcase()
Pingback: And the Winner is… | Building & Hacking @ York College (CT 137)()
Pingback: ARDUINO WIRELESS HOME SECURITY SYSTEM -Use Arduino for Projects()
Pingback: Sensores – Sensor PIR | Guia Arduino()
Pingback: Best of 2012: Weekend Projects - Make: | Make:()
Pingback: Tweaking4All.nl - Spelen met een bewegingssensor (PIR Sensor)()
Pingback: Week 1 – New semester & New topic | Creative Technology()
Pingback: Rough Basic Circuit | Creative Technology()
Pingback: Alarm menggunakan Sensor PIR + Arduino | genaro ngalam()
Pingback: 80+ ARDUINO Projects List : - Electronicaa()
Pingback: Discover | chen1234567890()
Pingback: Cara Membuat Robotic Drum Menggunakan Arduino | Electrical Engineering()
Pingback: 200+ Arduino Projects List for Final Year Students- Engineering Solutions()