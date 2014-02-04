Step #5: Solder the Battery Connector and the Resistor to the Phone Cord Next Prev

If everything is working, then it's time to solder everything together. I highly recommend insulating each connection with heat shrink tubing. If you decide to do this, you need to slide the heat shrink tubing onto one of the two wires before soldering them together. Then after you are done soldering, slide the tubing over the exposed wires. Now heat the tubing with your soldering iron or a lighter to shrink the tubing so that it is tight around the wires. Do this for each connection.