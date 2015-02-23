[youtube:http://youtu.be/WR5L_C0EPyM]

Soldering is a valuable skill. There are a lot of situations where the ability to repair or modify electronics can really save the day. But most people don’t carry a soldering iron around with them. And even if you did have a soldering iron, there is a good chance that you might not have access to electricity.

So today I am going to show you how to solder using random objects that you might find lying around (and a little bit of solder).