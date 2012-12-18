I began tinkering with wooden sunglasses after several frustrations with fixing cheap plastic pairs. This guide will help you transform nearly any pair of sunglasses into wooden eye-wear with a little over an hour of work.
This guide describes my technique for creating wood sunglasses. Wood is both strong and beautiful, a fantastic alternative to most sunglasses on the market.
Eventually I will provide some detailed steps on cutting the frames from wood as well as creating the original stencil. However, this step shows the frames being soaked in water prior to bending.
It just so happens that many pots used in the kitchen are the perfect size for bending sunglasses because the pots are slightly larger than a human head. The clamps must be kept in place for a day before removing.
A bit of wood working experience is useful, but not necessary.
