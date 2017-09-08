Maker Faire is one of the rare opportunities I get to surround myself with my maker family. I get to see old friends and make new friends, and best of all, get to experience one of my favorite things, big art. I absolutely love having to walk all the way around a piece of art to see everything, and wonder about how many people it took to create the final result.

Here are a few of the items that will be coming to World Maker Faire in New York that I’m particularly excited to see:

Infinite Scenic

Drawing from the skills used in stage art and set design Infinite Scenic will be there creating a large mural on the floor. As you walk around the Maker Faire be sure to loop around and see the progress on their piece through the weekend. The result is fantastic but sharing in the creation is glorious.

Dancing Water Fountain

15 jets of spraying water, synchronized to music and lit from inside by RGB LEDs. There’s not much more to say about it, but you’ll find that if you stop and watch, you may end up spending more time than you had planned! The dancing water fountain is mesmerizing.

Heavy Meta

I got to see the Heavy Meta art car when I visited Detroit and I can’t wait to see it again. This 30 foot long dragon is driveable, coveered in metal plates, and spewing fire! You can feel the heat from the fireballs from much further away than you’d expect and watching the crowd jump every time one poofs from the dragon’s mouth is very fun.

GreenSheep Felt Giant Potholder Rugs

Teamwork shines on this project. A giant loom is set up and prepared at the beginning of the day and by the end of the day, a rug is usually assembled. Each piece is harvested from old shirts and sweaters and woven into the rug by people as they pass. I’d cover all the floors in my house with these in an instant!

Modern Gypsies Productions

It is rare that something I’ve never seen before pops up in the list of Maker Faire shows. This happens to be one that piqued my interest. Modern Gypsies will be doing a giant flag show, which involves crazy movement from simple streaming flags. Watch the video, you’ll get the idea.

We The Builders

We the Builders is always fantastic to see. Their pieces may not be as massive as some of the others, but they are big on collaboration. This group creates statues by crowdsourcing 3d printing. You can print a piece of the statue and send it to them, where they assemble all the bits for the final statue.

Time is running out before Maker Faire New York is upon us! Get your tickets now to ensure that you get in and get to see everything there is. The Faire is being held at the New York Hall of Science on September 23 & 24th. I’ll see you there!