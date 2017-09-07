Featured Project Thumbnail

How To: Build a Six-Axis Positioning Platform From Stuff You Can Buy at the Hardware Store
Fold Up a Jumping Origami Frog with LED Eyes
Build a Swinging Art Table for Uniquely Hypnotic Drawings
3D Print This Blooming Flower Night Light
Maker Spotlight: Bryan Cera
Take These Steps to Secure Your Raspberry Pi Against Attackers
Edible Innovations: 3DigitalCooks Experiments and Educates About 3D Printed Food
Summer of Making: Maker Camp ‘Round the World
Our maker guides help you find the perfect tool for your project
Moscow

September 9 & 10, 2017
Bergstraße

September 16 & 17, 2017
Milwaukee

September 23 & 24, 2017
World Maker Faire

September 23 & 24, 2017
Maker Faires Around the World

Nearly Every Weekend
Get involved in the maker community here
