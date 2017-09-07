Press down on this origami frog and the LED eyes start to glow. Release it, and the frog will leap across the table (sometimes even flipping in midair).
Advertisement
Fairly easy to make, this project is perfect for kids or for providing a simple means of showcasing how minor variables will create unique geometric art.
Jason Suter was assigned the simple task of making a night light for his soon-to-be-born baby girl’s room and, as is his norm, he got a bit carried away.
This minimalist decor uses magnets to make a plant hover and spin. Use whatever box and planter you'd like for a unique look.
As these bath bombs fizz, the rose petals disperse into the water and the lavender scent fills your bathroom. The recipe also has salt to soothe the skin.
Make use of a Raspberry Pi to build a network scanner that will keep track of the hosts connecting to your local network. It’s actually pretty easy to do.
I realized I wanted a lighted broom for cleaning up in my office a few weeks back, but was surprised to find none available for sale. So I built my own by hacking an LED worklight into my favorite angle broom. Here's how I did it.
Take a R/C car, Raspberry Pi, and some 3D-printed and laser-cut parts and assemble your vehicle. Then you'll be ready for the race track.
Jay Silver’s 2008 Drawdio combines a simple 555 timer circuit with a pencil to make squeals, beeps, and other musical tones.
This project displays live traffic conditions between two locations on a physical map, using an Adafruit Feather Huzzah that gathers data from the Google Maps API and then sets the color of a string of NeoPixels
These triangular vent windows scoop fresh air into your car, which cools the driver by evaporation. It also pushes natural scents into your car.
Upcycle your fabric scraps and offcuts, and make a colorful alternative to rope and cord for your future weaving and craft activities.
With a button, a buzzer, and a Raspberry Pi Zero W, you can construct your own telegraph and trade secret messages in Morse code.
These string racers climb up strings by using friction and alternating tension/slack. Make two and race to the top!
Buckminster Fuller’s “Dymaxion” Projection allows someone to unwrap a spherical map of the Earth onto a flat plane with surprisingly little distortion.