Maker Faire has grown so much since it started. At one point, it was just a little event where a few makers gleefully participated in a new kind of show & tell, now it has grown to the point that it has its own “event gravity”. Maker Faire is like a sun, orbited by planets comprised of other smaller events. When you come into to town for Maker Faire, expect to have your entire day filled, even after the gates of Maker Faire close for the evening.

Communication around visiting these events can often be difficult. Who’s going to be where? How do you get there? Where will you meet up with your friends, or the people you just met at Maker Faire? This year, Adafruit has offered a wonderful solution in their Discord channel. You’ll be able to chat in real time from your mobile device or computer, with community members in the area.

Visit the Adafruit Discord server and stop in to the #events channel, mention @community helpers and let them know you’ll be attending Maker Faire this weekend, they’ll then add you to the #world-maker-faire channel. If you’ve never used Discord, don’t worry, follow this simple tutorial to get going.

Here are a few of the events we will be checking out, you’ll probably hear of many more once you join Adafruit’s Discord channel.

Hackaday NYC + Kickstarter: Assistive Tech, Maker Faire, and more!

Join Hackaday MakeIt NYC as they team up with Kickstarter for a pre-Maker Faire Meetup! They’ll feature awesome talks and demos with a special spotlight on Assistive Technologies.

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2017

Time: 6:30 pm

Location: Available upon registration/confirmation of membership

More Information: Hackaday NYC + Kickstarter Meetup

NYSCI Stem Night: Maker Night

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2017

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Location: New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), Queens, NY, home of World Maker Faire New York 2017: 47-01 111th St., Corona, NY. Public transportation is the preferred method to arrive to NYSCI; there is no parking at NYSCI during World Maker Faire.

More Information: NYSCI STEM Night

Make: Education Forum

Join Make: & NYSCI for the 3rd annual education program focused on the leaders, influencers, and practitioners providing support, services, and programs to bring making into schools. Register Today!

Date: Friday, September 22, 2017

Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location: New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), Queens, NY, home of World Maker Faire New York 2017: 47-01 111th St., Corona, NY. Public transportation is the preferred method to arrive to the Make: Education Forum. There is no parking at NYSCI.

More Information: Education Forum

Maker Faire Global Producers’ Meetup

Interested in learning more about how to make a Maker Faire in your location? Join the Global Producers’ Meetup to meet other producers, new and seasoned, to better understand the process and glean best practices.

Date: Friday, September 22, 2017

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), Queens, NY, home of World Maker Faire New York 2017: 47-01 111th St., Corona, NY. Public transportation is the preferred method to arrive to the Make: Education Forum. There is no parking at NYSCI.

More Information: Global Producer’s Meetup

Maker Educator Meetup in New York

Before enjoying an exciting weekend at the World Maker Faire, join Maker Ed at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering Makerspace for an exciting opportunity to connect with maker educators from around the country!

Date: Friday, September 22, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Location: NYU Tandon School of Engineering Makerspace in Brooklyn

More Information: Maker Educator Meetup