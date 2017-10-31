Cody Gagnon’s got a great reuse project on Maker Share for those jars of vintage resistors you might have sitting in the back corner of a shelf somewhere. The results look awesome, and will let fellow tech-heads know you’re in the same club.
A few months ago, my girlfriend and I went to Sodo Summer Session and had fun playing Roomba beer pong, listening to chiptunes, and recycling some old computer parts into crafts! They had a big jar of these vintage resistors left over, so we decided to make something cool out of them. You get a really nice oscillating pattern between the red and the gold bands, which makes the wearable look professional.