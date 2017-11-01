Dominic Morrow wrote in to show us the Makevember Manifesto he’s written out. Like many of the monthly challenges you’ll find on the web, such as #inktober, the challenge is to do something (or make something in this case!) daily.
Every day in November make a thing – if you can’t do it every day then do what you can, but the idea is to push yourself to work daily and with less procrastination. Do not attempt to put your ducks in a row first.
There’s much more to it though, hop over to Dominic’s page and see the rest of the manifesto.