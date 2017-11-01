Adafruit has started a new series titled “MACHINE LEARNING:“. They’ll be exploring the intersections of hackers, makers, engineers, artists, and artificial intelligence.

In this first part of the series, Phil Torrone looks at the 1970 movie Colossus: The Forbin Project.

Movie history is filled with computers that make us miserable. Unlike today’s computers that make our lives dreadful, like the little ones in our pockets eager to sell out our privacy for a nickel, or crash when we need them most, yesterday’s computers were their own character in each film. They were jerks. And not the lovable kind.

As Phil points out through the article, the parallels between Colossus and the devices we put in our homes is uncanny. As you watch the movie, the visuals of things like tape reels and CRT monitors may set the tone of some antiquated fantasy, but these folks were thinking pretty far ahead.