If you collect poster souvenirs from Maker Faires, conventions, and events as regularly as Chuan-Li Chang, you may want to consider following her lead and crafting a framed memorabilia collage of your journey as a maker. “Every event that my boyfriend and I go to, we end up collecting the posters that we like to keep for memories,” Chang said. “Then one day we realized that there was a lot of things on our wall, and we wanted to consolidate the things we had into a picture frame.”

Chang documented her entire process of fitting all of her and her boyfriend’s posters into one frame on her Maker Share page. She reports that the project only took her a few hours, so this could be a fun activity to do on a weekend!

