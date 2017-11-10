Dominic Morrow is a few weeks into Makevember, a commitment to build something new every day for the month of November. One of his more recent projects is a wake-up light. It’s designed to slowly brighten Morrow’s room, like the rising sun, to help fool his brain into thinking it is time to wake up.

“I get kind of gloomy in the winter time,” said Morrow, “and it is hard to want to get out of bed when you wake up and it is still dark outside.”

He’s divided the project into two parts, but you can start following along and create your own wake-up light by reading Morrow’s build notes on his Maker Share page.

