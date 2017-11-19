As I was wandering around the event, I was lucky to meet the designer of the interactive area at Maker Faire Shenzhen. This area included “Bloom”; “Virtual Graffiti”; “Mechanics Workshop by MG MakerSpace” and “Sew Cool”.

I then got to meet the Dean of the Industrial Design Department and the Vice Dean of Business Administration (Wesley) – Huang Wri Xian – they are big supporters of Maker Faire. Great news for the future of Making in Shenzhen!

“Dream of Falling into a Dream Structure,” created by Ty Chen, is a wonderful, ambient experience that allows participants to take a break from reality and relax. He combines carpentry, electronics and music in this favorite piece. This project was inspired by Burningman and he plans on relocating the piece to x.factory for more to enjoy and experience.

In addition to getting to “Meet the Makers” and check out performances, a 2-day Maker Forum was happening onsite. The Maker Forum was broken down in to 4 content areas; Visions into the Future, Making in Industries, Platform Builders and Maker Education. Maker Forum was open to all attendees and had 26 presenters (including myself), of which almost half of the presenters were women, and several from the expanding global maker network. It was two full days of presentations, conversation, networking and inspiration about the future of making in Shenzhen.

And, a highlight of my trip was participating in a “Women Maker” Meetup at the close of the event. I got to meet with 13 very inspirational women and discuss the future of making and how they are supporting each other and plans to continue their work moving forward. Brava!

Thanks again to the Maker Faire Shenzhen Team — including the Chaihuo team, the teaching staff at Shenzhen Polytechnic, and an amazing group of volunteers from Seeed Studio and the school’s volunteering club — they did an amazing job, and have opened the possibilities of making to thousands! We so appreciate all that this team has done! Congratulations!