For some, TechShop served as some kind of test to see if makerspaces could have a sustainable business model. This closure has been held up by some as proof that makerspaces can’t be profitable, or can’t exist at all. Frankly, after traveling around the world and seeing community spaces of all kinds, this is just another business closing out of the many business that will close this year. That’s how business works. We don’t see speculation of the restaurant industry going out of style when a chain dies. There are so many variations in how spaces are organized, physically structured, and paid for, that it would be silly to rely on a single entity as the litmus test for success.

However, the failure of TechShop presents a very real problem for the more than 9,000 members they boasted. What will they do now? Well, in many cases there are makerspaces that existed before TechShop arrived and are still there, going strong, or new spaces popping up to take in the displaced communities.

Below are listed the 10 locations of TechShop in the US. I’ve gathered some existing resources and local makerspaces, but since I’m not local, I don’t see it all! Please email me more items to add to this list that you know of in your local areas. The Nation of Makers is also compiling a map of spaces. Add your space here or check out the map as it grows.

Arlington, VA (DC area)

Arlington Parks and Rec – offers classes

PaxSpace

Makersmiths Makerspace

Nova Labs

Kid-museum.org

The Foundery

Openworks Baltimore

HackDC

Catylator

Chandler, AZ

Heatsync Labs

Gangplank

Arizona Science Center

Mesa Arts Center

Here’s a map of local groups, schools, and spaces in the Phoenix area

Pittsburgh, PA

HackPGH

PrototypePGH

Protohaven

Assemble

Carnegie Science Center

Workshop PGH

Round Rock, TX

ATX hackerspace

Thinkery

Craft

San Francisco, CA | Redwood City, CA | San Jose, CA

Noisebridge

Chimera Arts

The Crucible

Auxs Made

Hacker Dojo

Double Union

Benicia Makerspace

Ace Monster Toys

180 studios

Oh man, this list is getting long. Check out our Maker’s Guide to Oakland for a much more!

Allen Park, Mi

Factory Two

i3 Detroit

Maker Works

OmniCorp

The Village Workshop

All Hands Active

St Louis, MO

Arch Reactor

Inventor Forge

New space opening – Stl Today article (requires survey filled out to read)

Brooklyn, NYC

Spark Workshop

Public Lab

Staten Island Makerspace

One thing that really stands out to me about this collection (which I’m still adding to!) is the fact that these areas have vibrant and active communities full of spaces! While TechShop may not have lasted here, it is apparent that the community will survive and may very well still be growing.

Some businesses are even stepping up to offer special assistence to TechShop members. Glowforge, LittleBits, Inventables, and Formlabs are offering a very large discount on their products with proof of membership.