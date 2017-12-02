This is a constantly updating post. Check back often during the daylight hours of Rome for pictures and video. Newer stuff will go at the top, so simply refresh your page!

Food innovation! I had no idea there were so many innovative and creative things going on with food and tech. I have to say that my favorite thing in this building was the hand painted planets.

The Robotics and Health building is almost overwhelming! So much to look at. I tried to at least get a glimpse at every booth for this recording but I think I missed a few.

This building is primarily for kids, and also stuff that was built by school groups. There is such a wide variety in here from hands-on simple things like constructing things from straws to complex robotics and fashion.

On Friday before the Maker Faire opens to the public, it is open to the local schools. There were roughly 25,000 students all crowding around projects and gathering to watch makers show off. It was wonderful!

While this was happening we also had a global producer’s meetup, where maker faire organizers from all over the world came together to discuss the various issues involved with running a faire of your own. Since there’s nothing quite like a Maker Faire in the world, it has it’s own unique challenges that the community is figuring out and sharing.

We have arrived in Rome and visited the Maker Faire. This is simply a huge Maker Faire. They boasted that it is the biggest in Europe but I think it easily gives good competition to our Bay Area Faire as well. The event is broken up into several large buildings, each with a theme, such as drones and vehicles, or kids and education, and each building could take you a day to explore! I’ll do my best to share as much as possible here.