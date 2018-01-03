Joshua Zimmerman made one of his Lego Star Wars sets even more awesome by automating all of its functions and movements. “We took an off the shelf Lego X-Wing set and automated it so the wings open and close on their own. Even better, we added sound effects and lighting effects! But if that isn’t enough we also added a motion sensor so that it would activate when someone walks by. Overall this project isn’t overly difficult to do, but does take awhile and requires a healthy amount of random Technic Lego parts to built the gear box area.”

Head on over to Zimmerman’s Maker Share page to check out the full project and take a look at his build notes. Besides the Lego set, he says that those who also wish to build this X-Wing will need “a Crazy Circuits Robotics Board, some Crazy Circuits LEDs and Nylon Conductive Tape, a Continuous Rotation Servo with Lego adaptor, a motion sensor, and mp3 player.” He comments that most of these materials can be found on Amazon.

