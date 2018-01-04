Our pal Alex, of French Guy Cooking, has a lot of kitchen knives. Too many knives. He needed a way of safely storing them all. He decided to create a cabinet by attaching two Ikea 40cm x 50cm “Ribba” wooden picture frames together with a hinge. Inside, he installed magnet knife holders on each side.

The build is super quick, easy, and basic. Inside the outer frame, Alex displays his herb poster, making this a secret knife storage solution. After the build, he gives you a thoughtful and entertaining tour of his knives and he links to all of them in the video description.

I’ve never thought of the idea of hinging two deep frames to create a shallow storage cabinet. I’m already thinking of what I could do with this idea.