Jeremy Cook wanted a poster display system for his Maker Faire booth that would be portable enough to easily set up and swap out, but rugged enough to stay upright on its own. He came up with a concept that uses embedded magnets to hold a fresh poster in place, and it looks like it turned out to work pretty great!

I can see him using this process to easily create different faces for different purposes. He could recreate the display into a mirror, a place to put a calendar, or even dry erase boards for his shop in between events. Then, when he needs to go to an event or set up for another Maker Faire, he’d just need to swap things around and he’d have access to his portable poster stand as needed.