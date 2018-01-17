Somewhere along the Belarus border, guards detected this low-slung, rail-riding contraption shooting down the tracks in the middle of the night. Where was it going? What was it carrying? How would the sender and receiver know when it was nearing arrival? Those questions are still uncertain, but regardless it’s an interesting DIY build using very off-the-shelf components — small car batteries, a small motor, an antenna, and a frame that looks like it was welded with haste. I particularly like the front and rear cargo “gates”.

This goes without saying, but don’t build one of these. It’d be highly illegal and could cause serious injury if it encountered an actual train on the tracks.

