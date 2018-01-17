Back in August of 2017, I was introduced to Papier Machine, a playful look at electronics through paper experiments. I wrote about how cool they were, but, at the time, they were just a traveling museum exhibit. Now, they’ve launched their own Kickstarter so you can do these fun experiments at home.
This kickstarter is for their book of 6 projects. Each one is beautifully designed, both in its function and visual appeal. You tear out the project and assemble it into a structure that shows how a certain type of circuit works. You’re playing, building, and learning all at once!