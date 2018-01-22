It’s not easy having a messy kids, because that usually means you’re the one that has to pick up after them. Josh Reese grew tired of picking up his kids’ backpacks, so he decided to make a solution.

In the never-ending effort to tidy up my kids’ bedroom, I ran into the problem of not having a good place to put their backpacks. The kids would just throw them on their beds along with their books and papers. I tried hanging the backpacks on the bedposts, but it looked messy and they always fell off anyway. I went to the drawing board and designed a solution.

If you want to build your own hanger, check out Reese’s How-To on Maker Share.

Want to showcase your own projects? Join Maker Share today.