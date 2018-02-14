I absolutely hate having a fat wallet. I carry it in my front pocket because I also can’t stand sitting on an un even rump. in my search for the ultimate slim wallet, I considered that maybe i should just make one.

This one has all that I need, which isn’t much. Though I did cut this on a laser, you could really have cut this with a knife or scissors, there’s nothing complex here.

I started by designing in Autodesks Fusion 360. This isn’t typically the tool you would use for designing laser cut parts, but I’ve been using it so much lately, I knew I could get the design banged out quicker than learning the interface of illustrator. It only took a few minutes to model once I knew what I wanted. there are only 4 pieces to this wallet in total.

After getting the design where I thought I wanted it, I cut a test out of paper. A few staples let me test it out for size. Luckily, everything turned out just right! Up next, I dove right into leather.

Once the leather was cut, I hammered holes into it so that I could hand stitch it. I could have designed holes for laser cutting, but I hadn’t yet decided if I was going to machine stitch this or not. I thought hand stitching one might be fun and introduce a bit of chaos into the design.

I’ve been using it now for a little over a week and I’m pretty happy with it. The only downside is that, since it is so slim and light weight, I keep forgetting it is there, or thinking I forgot my wallet at home!

To be brutally honest, I didn’t really like the look of the stitching, so I started trying out machine stitching. As it turns out, that looks much nicer. I can even do fancy patterns!