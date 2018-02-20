Ataya P created a pretty nifty smart farm. “My mom always forget to water my veggies when I went on business trips,” Ataya said. “So I decided to make my own smart farming that can automatically water my veggies. It’s composed of an Arduino UNO board as a base and temperature sensor, metal clips for reading the soil’s humidity, a DC fan to blow air, a DC motor to make the water turbine, and a solar cell as power supply.”

For the full details on Ataya’s project, head on over to their Maker Share page.

Want to showcase your own projects? Join Maker Share today.