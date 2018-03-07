The seven wonders of the world, for the time in antiquity in which they were written about, sound truly wondrous. If there were to be a modern day version I would absolutely consider Les Machines de L’ile to be on that list. The massive puppets and environments that the group La Machine create are simply breathtaking in both their artistry and grandeur. I had seen pictures, but only after going to see the machines in person did I truly grasp the incredible nature of these mechanical marvels.

Now, they are hoping to take on their most ambitious project to date: the Heron’s Tree. This structure is massive, with a 50 meter diameter and a 35 meter height. There is a double helix stair case up the center and you can walk out to explore over a half mile of branches.

Once you get to the top, you have the option to climb aboard a gargantuan heron, made of steel and wood, and be elevated for an even better view.

If anyone on earth other than this group of people had published this Kickstarter, I wouldn’t believe the project was possible. However, I’ve personally visited La Machine and have witnessed the incredible feats they’ve already accomplished. I’ve walked on the prototype branch they’ve already built and firmly believe that they can pull this project off. Their Kickstarter is still running. I’ll be hopping in to be a part of this fantastic structure.