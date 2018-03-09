Looking for a project to build for the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday? Elizabeth Hogen has got you covered with a Leprechaun doll that dances to a jolly tune.

Hogen said:

We built a dancing Leprechaun. This project uses four servos that are set in 3D printed brackets to act as the leprechaun’s legs. Two servos function as hips and two work the lower legs. I purchased a Leprechaun doll (from Ireland) and found the Swallowtail Jig on YouTube with Creative Commons licensing. After listening to the 1 ½ minute song approximately 200 times, I finished programming the dance.

If you want to see more of Hogen’s dancing Leprechaun, check out her Maker Share page.

