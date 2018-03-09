In 2016, Dortmund, Germany hosted its first Maker Faire Ruhr, one of a whole series of Maker Faires hosted in German-speaking countries throughout the year, (which includes Berlin, Vienna, and Hannover) organized in part by Heinz Heise, the German publisher of Make: magazine. This year’s Maker Faire Ruhr is set to take place this weekend, March 10-11, at DASA Working World Exhibition. The map below shows the locations of this series of Faires, with the color coding denoting their size. Maker Faire Ruhr is in the second-biggest category with over 50 maker exhibits and more than 3,000 attendees.

This video created by DASA for last year’s Maker Faire Ruhr gives a charming window into the people and projects you can expect to see.

For this year, the team has a solid lineup of interesting workshops, talks and demos, and an array of makers. You can look at the full program guide for specific details, but here are a few select highlights.

Syrestria Steampunk Computer Equipment

Decorative, nostalgic, and useful at the same time, Syrestria Steampunk Computer Equipment makes modern custom computer gear in a high-quality steampunk style. Their accessories, from keyboards to USB sticks, are a perfect way to bring the past into the future.

R2 Builders Club

The German R2 Builders community is large and vibrant! Seeing the R2s roaming around Maker Faires is always a highlight for attendees young and old. Maker Faire Ruhr is pleased that the crew is back again this year, ready for smile-inducing photo ops!

Machina Nostalgica

Machina Nostalgica is the German steampunk exhibition. It consists of a total of eight people who perform at different events, bringing the steampunk aesthetic to the masses through art exhibitions, lectures, and workshops. The concept has attracted more than 100,000 visitors since 2013.

Cliff McLane Photobus

Unlike any photo booth you’ve ever seen before, the Cliff McLane Photobus is a vintage Mercedes van that’s been transformed into a mobile, retrofuturistic interactive photo booth! The bus offers a private web gallery for each group photographed, instant digital availability of photos anywhere in Europe, and social media integration. It also includes an on-board retro game console, electric guitar, and hundreds of real retro accessories.

Abacus Theater: Wastelanders and Steamroadster

Abacus Theater is a theatre group from The Netherlands. They specialize in high-quality, visually spectacular street-performances. Their Wastelanders (pictured above) and Steamroadster (pictured below) will be roaming the Faire.

German Makey Mascot

The lovable mascot of Maker Faires around the world, Makey, takes on a slightly different appearance in different locales. The German Makey mascot is well-loved among the community. Whenever he appears, smiles and hugs are guaranteed. Look for him walking through Maker Faire Ruhr, spreading the joy of making.

For all the information you need to join the community this weekend at Maker Faire Ruhr, head to the website!