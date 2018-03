It’s Pi Day. And that means an annual 3/14 rant from the amazing, the talented, the alternatively wired, Vi Hart. In this year’s pi rant, Vi contemplates the implications of pi actually being 3.1418… (instead of 3.1415…).

I love Vi’s Pi Day posts so much, Pi Day has become synonymous with Vi Day to me. Take it away Vi…

And, as a bonus video, here is Vi singing Pi: