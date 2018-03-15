Although most video games handle well enough with your standard controller, there are a few outliers that require something a little more unique. From fighting games to flight simulators, these games either need more buttons than a standard controller has or need some form of joystick or slider that’s not included with a standard controller. Andre Bandarra, who enjoys playing paraglider games, needed more than a standard controller to enjoy his game. However, because there really isn’t a market for paraglider games, he decided to make his own custom controller from scratch.

“I’ve played a few different paragliding games before and always found the problem of what controls you use. Mouse and Keyboard aren’t great. It’s kind of similar to a flight sim or car racing game, you need a joystick or racing wheel really,” Bandarra said.

If you want the full details on how he made the controller, you can find them on Bandarra’s Maker Share.

