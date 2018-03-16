Makers come from all backgrounds of life. One of my personal favorites are game makers. I’m a big fan of card and board games, and love individuals, like Ataya P, who are able to craft their own fun pastime. Ataya said:

One day, I just missed the old time when I was young and had no any electronic devices. I played board game with my friends and It’s a good memory. So, I decided to make my own board game. It has all components in only A4 size paper. The rules are easy, just like snake & ladder game only when your avatar reach the number plate then player has to toss a dice again and warp your avator to slot that match the dice number you got.

