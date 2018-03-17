I have covered several other so-called “DM (Dungeon Master) crafters” on Weekend Watch. DM crafting is a quickly expanding YouTube maker community centered on creating buildings, terrain, and other set pieces to be used in Dungeons & Dragons and other roleplaying games.

DM crafter Landvaettr works absolute wonders with little more than Popsicle sticks, coffee stirrers, foam board, and toilet paper tubes. With these humble building materials, paint, and glue, he makes magic in miniature.

Here is a sampling of his videos to date. The real impressiveness of what he is doing is most evident in the castle showcase video where you see how all of these disparate projects come together to create a playset that he can use for dynamically creating room environments as he DMs a game.

While I was working on this piece, Landvaettr posted this video, so I thought I should share it, too.